The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, February 25.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask first released for the Nintendo 64 in April 2000 in Japan and in Fall 2000 in North America and Europe. It was rereleased for the GameCube in 2003 in the The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition.

The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection launched last fall with many classic games like Super Mario 64, The legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, and Mario Kart 64. It is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which also includes Sega Genesis games and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s a race to stop the moon and save the world! The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will become available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on February 25! Upon landing in the mystical world of Termina, Link must embark on an urgent quest to solve the mystery of the moon, save the world from destruction, and find his way back to the peaceful land of Hyrule in just three days! Use the ocarina’s power to manipulate time, and plan your schedule as you solve mind-boggling puzzles and dungeons!

