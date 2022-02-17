Pokemon Legends Arceus Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 118,065 Units - Sales

/ 480 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 140,149 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 13, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 15,515 units. Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in third place with sales of 14,812 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 11,134 units.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4) is in fifth place with sales of 10,305 units. Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,784 units. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 8,163 units.

There are nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 118,065 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 6,418 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,955 units, the 3DS sold 360 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold four units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 140,149 (1,923,870) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,515 (4,429,626) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 14,812 (865,507) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,134 (4,764,379) [PS4] Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Spike Chunsoft, 02/04/22) – 10,305 (34,466) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,784 (2,514,952) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 8,163 (2,502,926) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,779 (7,183,331) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,652 (3,074,777) [NSW] My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters (Idea Factory, 02/10/22) – 6,676 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 66,152 (1,186,491) Switch – 34,979 (17,992,188) Switch Lite – 16,934 (4,566,776) PlayStation 5 – 5,744 (1,149,434) Xbox Series S – 3,616 (65,586) Xbox Series X – 2,339 (82,393) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 674 (211,210) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 360 (1,181,930) PlayStation 4 – 4 (7,819,314)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles