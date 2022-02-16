Nacon to Acquire Daedalic Entertainment in a €53 Million Deal - News

Nacon announced it will acquire Acquire Daedalic Entertainment in a €53 million deal that is expected to close later this year.

Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment were already partnered for the upcoming game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Nacon will acquire several IPs and benefit from Daedalic Entertainment's development and publishing.

Daedalic Entertainment was founded in 2007 in Hamburg, Germany. The studio has published more than 90 games have grown to 78 employees. The studios has developed the Deponia series, Shadow Tactics, Blackguards, The Whispered World, and more.

"We knew, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that Nacon and Daedalic share the same values and the same objectives to deliver unique experiences to gamers," said Nacon chairman and CEO Alain Falc. "Therefore, it seemed logical to go further together and we’re extremely happy of this acquisition. It represents a significant step in Nacon’s strategy."

Daedalic Entertainment founder and CEO Carsten Fichtelmann added, "After eventful years in which we always came out on top, I feel proud looking back at the past 15 years and the development of the company. Daedalic Entertainment has established itself as a publisher and developer of exceptional games across various genres and on all relevant platforms and has cemented that position globally.

"Together with Nacon, we are now taking the next step to further develop our catalogue of games created by our own team as well as many incredible indie studios. We are looking back at a trusting and cooperative collaboration on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and forward to an even brighter future together."

