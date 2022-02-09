By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Headed to Switch on April 7

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Headed to Switch on April 7 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 590 Views

Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced an HD remaster of the RPG, Chrono Cross, and the origin story, Radical Dreamers. The HD remaster is called Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition and it will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 7.

View the release date trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Blood_Tears (4 hours ago)

Also coming to PS4, Steam and Xbox One.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbylX1wn6go

  • +12
Shiken (1 hour ago)

About time, I really hope there is a physical version from play asia or something. Would pay double for that.

  • +1
Mar1217 (2 hours ago)

Really nice of them to add the Radical Dreamers side game !

  • +1
dane007 (3 hours ago)

Klonoa is also coming to consoles and switch!

  • +1
V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

Will definitely pick this up for PS4. Can't wait!

  • 0
Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

Hopefully they'll also remaster Chrono Trigger.

  • 0
Leynos (4 hours ago)

HELL YES!

  • 0