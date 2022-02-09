Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Headed to Switch on April 7 - News

/ 590 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced an HD remaster of the RPG, Chrono Cross, and the origin story, Radical Dreamers. The HD remaster is called Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition and it will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 7.

View the release date trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles