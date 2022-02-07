GTAV Sales Top 160 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 370M, RDR 2 Sales Near 43M - Sales

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series keeps on selling and is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 370 million units sold-in. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 160 million units.

Grand Theft Auto V has reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history. It is the best-selling game of the decade in the US, based on both unit and dollar sales.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 65 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in nearly 43 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past three years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 121 million units worldwide. NBA 2K22 has sold over eight million units and it has over 1.9 million daily users, which is up 10 percent year-over-year.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 74 million units worldwide. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 has now sold-in over 26 million, while Borderlands 3 has now sold-in over 15 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 61 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 39 million units. PGA TOUR 2K21 has sold-in nearly 3 million and is the fastest-selling golf game by units over the past 10 years.

