Resident Evil Creator Says Resident Evil 4 Remake Should 'Make the Story Better'

Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil series and the current boss at Tango Gameworks, in an interview with VG247 was asked on his thoughts about the rumors on a Resident Evil 4 remake.

Mikami said that "fans will most likely want it, and so that’s a good thing."

He wants Capcom to do a great job in remaking Resident Evil 4 and he wants them to make the story better than in the original as he "only had three weeks to write it in."

"It would be great if Capcom could do a great job and make the story better, and put out a good product," he added.

Capcom released the remake of Resident Evil 2 in January 2019 and the remake of Resident Evil 3 in April 2020.

The rumor for a remake of Resident Evil 4 first came about in April 2020 and said it had entered full production at Osaka-based developers M-Two with an estimated release window of 2022. However, a second rumor last year said development on the game is now being led by Capcom’s Consumer Games Development Division 1.

