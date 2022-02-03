Check Out 20 Minutes of Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks today premiered a 20 minute long gameplay deep dive video of Ghostwire: Tokyo on the official PlayStation YouTube channel.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a stunning action adventure game designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5 from Shinji Mikami and Tango Gameworks. Experience Tango’s unique vision of Tokyo—a stunning metropolis rich in tradition and history—as players face off against a supernatural threat.

Story

A massive paranormal event causes the sudden disappearance of 99% of the population while spirits from Japanese folklore storm Tokyo. Players will harness paranormal abilities to solve the mystery of the disappearances and save the city.

Key Features:

Explore a Broken, Beautiful Tokyo – Ghostwire: Tokyo harnesses the power of the PlayStation 5 to re-create Tokyo’s timeless beauty—an unmatched mix of ultra-modern cityscapes, deep dark alleyways, and beautiful ancient temples—but with a supernatural twist that will be a surprise even to those who are familiar with the city. While barren and ominous, the metropolis’ splendor is on full display with iconic landmarks including Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo Tower, and more.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25.

