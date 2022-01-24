Breakout: Recharged Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Atari VCS - News

Publisher Atari and developers Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox have announced Breakout: Recharged for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Atari VCS. It will launch on February 10.

The grandfather of brick-breaking games is back with some of the toughest challenges yet! Breakout: Recharged steps up the excitement with a fresh coat of paint, exciting power-ups, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Breakout: Recharged will forever change what you expect from a brick-breaking title. The endless arcade mode and 50 challenge levels will push you to the limit of your skills. Don’t fret, however, as this wouldn’t be a Recharged title without game-changing powerups. Expect the aid of rail guns, homing missiles, and explosives to join the traditional multi-ball. You’ll need every tool in the arsenal and razor-sharp reflexes to climb the global leaderboards.

Old Meets New – Classic Breakout gameplay updated with refined control, and modern visual flourishes.

– Classic Breakout gameplay updated with refined control, and modern visual flourishes. Power Up – Blast special bricks to pick up paddle-transforming power-ups a rail gun, explosive balls, missile launchers, and more.

– Blast special bricks to pick up paddle-transforming power-ups a rail gun, explosive balls, missile launchers, and more. Challenge – Compete in a series of 50 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test.

– Compete in a series of 50 challenges designed to put even the most seasoned players to the test. Compete – Reach the top of global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes.

– Reach the top of global leaderboards for arcade and individual challenge modes. Bring a Friend – Play local co-op in every mode – breaking bricks is better together!

– Play local co-op in every mode – breaking bricks is better together! Get in the Groove – Rock out to an original score by Megan McDuffee.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

