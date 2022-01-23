Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 File Size is 89 GB - News

Polyphony Digital's racing game, Gran Turismo 7, is a little bit over a month away from release. Pre-load for the racing game will be available starting February 25.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has provided the file size for the game on the PlayStation 5. The game comes in at 89.445 GB on the PS5 before a day one update. Right now we don't know the file size of the game on the PS4.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4.

