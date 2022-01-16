God of War (2018) Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

God of War (2018) has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 2, 2022, which ended January 16, 2022.

Two different editions of Monster Hunter Rise took second and third place. Ready or Not fell from first to fourth place. Pre-orders for Elden Ring are up from seventh to fifth place.

Valve Index VR Kit dropped one spot to sixth place and Project Zomboid dropped from fourth to seventh place. Pre-orders for Dying Light 2 entered the top 10 in eight place.

It Takes Two fells from second to ninth place. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach rounds out the top 10.

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

