Open-World Need for Speed for Mobile in Development by Timi

Tencent-owned developer TiMi Studios appears to be developing an open-world Need For Speed game for mobile devices, according to a new job listing spotted by Reddit. It has a codename of Need for Speed Online Mobile and is being built using Unreal Engine 4.

TiMi Studios is looking for D animators, design specialists, gameplay planners, and project managers in Shanghai and Shenzen.

"The design of the various gameplay modes of the big world realistic racing mobile game or the design of the racing 3C experience; the compilation of various related design plans and demand lists; the decision-making and follow-up of various tasks in the research and development process to ensure quality and smooth communication within the group; follow Advance and analyze statistical data, formulate follow-up optimization plans based on data and feedback, and follow up specific development," reads a translation of one of the job listings by GamingonPhone.

TiMi Studios previously developed mobile games - Call of Duty Mobile, Pokemon Unite, and Arena of Valor.

