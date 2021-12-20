Yoshinori Ono to Move from Delightworks to New Company Under Aniplex - News

Aniplex announced last week it had agreed to acquire Delightworks' games business through a corporate split and by creating a new company, which has yet to be named. The Delightworks' games business will be transferred to this new company.

Former Street Fighter series director Yoshinori Ono, who was appointed president and chief operating officer of Delightworks earlier this year, announced in a blog post he will move to the new company under Aniplex.

"The development and operations staff, as well as myself, will move to the new company," Ono said in the blog post translated by Gematsu. "Fate/Grand Order and other service titles will continue operations under the new company. We look forward to your continued patronage for many years to come."

