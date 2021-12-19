Gran Turismo 7 Japanese Pamphlet Reveals 'Over 420 Car Models' and 'Over 90 Tracks' - News

/ 604 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

A new Japanese pamphlet for Gran Turismo 7 has been posted online and translated by user PettyWingman on GTPlanet has revealed more details on the upcoming racing game.

The pamphlet says the game will have "over 420 car models with the highest quality ever" and "over 90 tracks with realistic weather and realistic scenery."

"Besides, the long-awaited 'GT Mode,' which you can enjoy the car life, is back again. Enjoy various events as buying, selling and tuning the cars and racing."

The pamphlet also gives details on a variety of other features in the game:

Brand Central

A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble.

You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here.



Used Cars Dealer

The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here.

The Japanese historic cars in '80s and '90s are also available.

The lineup would be updated every day.

Garage

Your base of the car life.

Up to 1000 cars can be stored and you can gaze at and setup your car.

Tuning Shop

Engine, tire, brake, suspension etc... a huge amount of tuning parts are available.

You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction and rigidity increase.

GT Auto

Dress up your car here.

Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up.

Oil change, car wash, painting and livery editing are also available.

Scapes

Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world.

Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs.

License Center

Learn the driving technique from scratch.

You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course.

Mission Challenge

0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music etc...

You can experience unique events that is different from ordinary racing.

World Circuits

World circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring, beloved fictional citcuits such as Trail Mountain...

Over 90 layouts are in this game.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles