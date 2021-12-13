Spiritfarer Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

/ 153 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Thunder Lotus Games in a press release to sent to VGChartz announced the "cozy management game about dying," Spiritfarer, has sold over one million units worldwide.

"I just wanted to proudly announce that Spiritfarer has surpassed one million copies sold, something we genuinely never thought possible," said the developer. "And so, thank you for your support! Whether you played it, recommended it to friends or you've just been reading my shenanigans: genuinely, thank you."

Thunder Lotus Games also announced Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition. It is a free update for all that own the game and includes the base game and all three content updates.

View Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles