The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Epic Games have released announced and released a pre-download for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. It is available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is a free technical demo created by members of the original movie, Epic Games, and partners. It was created to showcase "what’s possible when you combine the power of Unreal Engine 5 with PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S."

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience will be unveiled during The Game Awards 2021 on December 9.

Here is an overview of the technical demo:

Get ready for a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with Unreal Engine 5 in this free, boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo.

Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of The Matrix that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Want to see what’s possible when you combine the power of Unreal Engine 5 with PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S? Step into the world of one of the most iconic action franchises ever made. Pre-download The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience now.

Stay tuned for The Game Awards on December 9, when the experience will be revealed!

