Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga Starts December 14

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell announced Season 2: Serpent Saga for Tribes of Midgard will start on December 14. It is free and will add a new Season Track, Saga Boss, Open Seas biome, weapons and armor, 40 more Runes, boats, swimming, quality-of-life improvements, and a festive three-week Yuliday event.

"Our goal has always been to build Tribes of Midgard into the ultimate Viking Sandbox, and Season 2 seamlessly continues that journey for the one million Vikings who are already members of our Tribe!" said Norsfell CEO and creative director Julian Maroda.

"This new season radically changes the world, allowing players to swim (literally!) through our ever-growing Norse sandbox, setting sail on new horizons, and fighting waves of new enemies as they enjoy a boatload of QoL improvements. We’re delivering a true expansion in every sense that was built from the ground up to expand upon every facet of the original content, giving players new tools regardless of which Saga Quest they’re on."

Tribes of Midgard: Serpent Saga arrives on December 14th! 🐍



We can't wait for you to dive into our next free seasonal update, featuring a new Saga Boss, Boats, new enemies, the Ocean biome, and so much more! 🌊



Read details here: https://t.co/a8UAmhBn0p pic.twitter.com/wdmCfks1fS — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) December 2, 2021

Read details on Season 2 below:

Grab your weapons and craft some Boat Kits, because starting in Serpent Saga, Vikings can explore new horizons of Midgard with the addition of Boats and Swimming. Boats and Swimming are all fun and games, but make sure you don’t get too distracted, as you have another Saga Boss to contend with before Fimbulwinter. Players must race against the oncoming winter to find and unlock the island lair of a mysterious new Boss. But fear not, Wolf-fans—Fenrir still awaits those brave enough to choose to attempt to take down both Saga Bosses in the same session.

Season 2: Serpent Saga Key Features:

A New Saga Boss – Just like the fearsome Fenrir from Season 1, you will now have another mysterious but powerful beast of myth to tackle before Fimbulwinter. Take to the seas to find and unlock its Lair, and defeat the beast to stop Ragnarok.

– Just like the fearsome Fenrir from Season 1, you will now have another mysterious but powerful beast of myth to tackle before Fimbulwinter. Take to the seas to find and unlock its Lair, and defeat the beast to stop Ragnarok. Shipyard – Your Shipyard, located right outside your village on an Ash Beach biome, will need to be rebuilt just like the Quarry, Farm, and Lumberyard. Once rebuilt, you can use resources to craft Boat kits and take to the seas! Smaller boats are flimsier, but are more nimble and require less materials. Larger boats unlocked by leveling up your Shipyard can hold more players, travel faster, and have more HP, but cost more resources. With different tiers of boats, players can choose the right boat for their playstyle.

– Your Shipyard, located right outside your village on an Ash Beach biome, will need to be rebuilt just like the Quarry, Farm, and Lumberyard. Once rebuilt, you can use resources to craft Boat kits and take to the seas! Smaller boats are flimsier, but are more nimble and require less materials. Larger boats unlocked by leveling up your Shipyard can hold more players, travel faster, and have more HP, but cost more resources. With different tiers of boats, players can choose the right boat for their playstyle. Boats – Vikings can now sail the seven seas by building and constructing Boats crafted in the Shipyard. Boats can be placed and built through your Construction Inventory, but only in the Open Seas off a coastline, shore or cliff—not in rivers or ponds.

– Vikings can now sail the seven seas by building and constructing Boats crafted in the Shipyard. Boats can be placed and built through your Construction Inventory, but only in the Open Seas off a coastline, shore or cliff—not in rivers or ponds. Swimming – For shorter trips, or on the off chance your ship takes a turn for the worst, Vikings can now swim! While a quick lap or trip back to an accessible shoreline or Boat ladder is fine, swimming is limited by your Viking’s Stamina gauge—so make sure you’re back on your boat or dry land when that bar hits zero, or you’ll start taking damage until the water claims you.

– For shorter trips, or on the off chance your ship takes a turn for the worst, Vikings can now swim! While a quick lap or trip back to an accessible shoreline or Boat ladder is fine, swimming is limited by your Viking’s Stamina gauge—so make sure you’re back on your boat or dry land when that bar hits zero, or you’ll start taking damage until the water claims you. Exploration – Explore the Open Seas and access uncharted islands off the shores of Midgard to find Merchants and new Beacon Camps filled with turrets and brand new enemies! The expanded map allows you to discover new lands full of resources, enemies, and loot. However, there is also a greater challenge, as you will have to traverse this expanded world to unlock and defeat the Saga Boss before Fimbulwinter.

Holiday Events:

From December 14, 2021 to January 3, 2022 players can take part in the seasonal Yulidays event. For three weeks, players can unlock cosmetics, a pet, and other festive goodies as a part of three limited-time Festive Challenges, along with a thematic village and main menu. Make sure to log in every week to unlock all the Yuliday drops—it’s the gift that keeps on giving!

More to Come:

Alongside the announcement of Season 2, Norsfell also released an updated roadmap for Tribes of Midgard, slating a new Saga-Boss variant, Fishing, Farming, Mounts, Housing, and a bunch more for 2022 and beyond. You can see the updated roadmap on the Tribes of Midgard website. Norsfell and Gearbox Publishing also announced that Tribes of Midgard has reached one million Vikings across all platforms.

Tribes of Midgard is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

