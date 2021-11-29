CD Projekt Says 'It's Way too Early' to Release Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 1,238 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński during an investor Q&A earlier today that was attended by VideoGamesChronicle was asked if there were plans to release Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass. Kiciński said it was way too early to release the game on the subscription service.

"We always consider any business opportunity, but this kind of subscription model is good at a certain moment of the lifecycle of the product, so not too early," said Kiciński.

"Witcher 3 was for some time in a subscription [Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now], but we have to weigh the benefit and cost each time, so we have to compare it to sales, so it’s a decision based on data. It’s way too early for Cyberpunk."

Cyberpunk 2077 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020. It is also playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles