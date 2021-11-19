Co-op Puzzle Game Zorya: The Celestial Sisters Arrives February 8, 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher TLM Partners and developer MadLife Divertissement announced the cooperative puzzle game, Zorya: The Celestial Sisters, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 8, 2022. The game will support cross-play.

Stranded on earth, Aysu, goddess of the night, must find her way back to the sky! Helped by her sister, Solveig, goddess of the sun, Aysu must safely navigate the shadows to regain her powers that are scattered across the never-sleeping lands of Viraj. An award winning, puzzle filled adventure where you and your partner must prove that you can communicate and collaborate to recover Aysu’s powers.

Embark on a puzzle filled adventure where you and your partner must solve increasingly complex puzzles. Choose to play as Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness solar energy as the separated celestial sisters embark on their quest to reunite.

Shadows – Navigate the shadows cast by the environment to complete each level. Solveig controls the time of day, creating new paths for Aysu and giving both players new accessible areas.

– Navigate the shadows cast by the environment to complete each level. Solveig controls the time of day, creating new paths for Aysu and giving both players new accessible areas. Solar Energy – As Solveig, use solar energy vanquish enemies and activate puzzle elements throughout the game. You can only use solar energy on enemies and elements that are in the sunlight.

– As Solveig, use solar energy vanquish enemies and activate puzzle elements throughout the game. You can only use solar energy on enemies and elements that are in the sunlight. Wind Power – As Aysu, push your enemies and puzzle elements into the sunlight with wind power so that Solveig can deal with them.

