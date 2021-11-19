Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Surpasses 1 Million Downloads - News

Square Enix announced the battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, has already surpassed one million downloads since it released for iOS and Android on November 17.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is gifting three Shinra Packs and two Chocobo food.

#FF7FS has already achieved over 1 million downloads! To thank you all for your support, the below gifts 🎁 will be delivered to all users:



Shinra Pack Ticket x3

└Each one grants 3 items from a Shinra Pack 🎫



Chocobo Feed Set x2

└Chocobo food🥬 pic.twitter.com/Zc8EVOukSN — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN｜FF7FS (@FFVII_FS_EN) November 19, 2021

