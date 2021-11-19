By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Surpasses 1 Million Downloads

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 221 Views

Square Enix announced the battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, has already surpassed one million downloads since it released for iOS and Android on November 17.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is gifting three Shinra Packs and two Chocobo food.

