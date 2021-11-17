Psychological Horror Game Luto Arrives for PS5, PS4, and PC in 2022 - News

/ 148 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Developer Broken Bird Games announced the psychological horror game, Luto, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2022.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Luto is a first person psychological horror narrative experience where you will embody a person unable to exit his own house. Finding the way to leave it will lead you through a series of paths that will challenge your senses.

Explore the pain caused by the loss of a loved one, the horror of the insecurity to the deepest darkness hidden behind anxiety and depression…

Key Features:

Dynamic narrative environment.

Environmental and sensory horror.

Depiction of anxiety and depression through mourning.

Exploration of different phobias (monophobia, claustrophobia, agoraphobia, nyctophobia, etc.).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles