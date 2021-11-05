Nintendo Plans to Invest Up to $881 Million to Expand Game Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,157 Views
The president of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa in the policy briefing for the earnings report revealed Nintendo plans to invest up to 100 billion yen ($881.8 million USD) to "expand its game software development frameworks inside the Nintendo group."
Nintendo also plants to invest up to 50 billion yen ($440.9 million USD) in non-game entertainment and up to 300 billion yen ($2.65 billion USD) in a foundation for maintaining and expanding relationships with consumers.
"As a company that brings smiles through entertainment, Nintendo’s goal has always been to create original entertainment," said Furukawa. "In a business with extreme fluctuations like the entertainment business, the basic policy of our financial activities has been to secure cash and other liquid assets so we can continually offer products and services that constantly deliver new surprises.
"While this basic policy will not change, the Nintendo Switch business has exceeded our expectations, putting us in a strong cash position in these last few years and presenting a good opportunity to reconsider how to most effectively utilize our cash in a variety of strategic and meaningful ways.
"Let me describe the field we plan to actively focus on from a mid- to long-term perspective, given the changes in our current business environment. These efforts will be made in addition to our conventional research and development and capital expenditures.
"The new fields where we will utilize our cash can be broadly classified under maintaining and expanding relationships with consumers.
"These software assets include games, and we aim to expand our game development frameworks inside the Nintendo group. We are not dismissing the possibility of M&A activities, but our first priority is to organically expand in our own organization to continue Nintendo's creative cultures."
That is almost 4 Billion USD. This is huge news. We will be seeing the effects of this in the next 5 years. Those Donkey Shlongs in Furukawa oO
About time they showed some ambition. I hope this does lead to better things.
I'd say in recent years the only thing they've been ambitious about is exploiting their consumers' loyalty. We haven't had a good lineup of games from them since 2017, maybe it was a bit better in 2019 but for the most part their game releases have been scarce and low-budget efforts. Never mind their business decisions.
Totally agree. 2017 was amazing. 2019 was ok. 2018 2020 and 2021 were all horrible. Hardware is too limited and stopping good ports also. I've only played and enjoyed ONE Switch game this year, the fantastic Metroid Dread. That's it. Here's hoping 2022 is the year! Amazing games coming and new hardware also, we hope. I'm not playing BOTW 2 on Switch.
The must have made a killing with Switch hardware and software to just drop 4 Billion on these investments.
Considering online subs and their 1st party sales, i dare say it's making way more money than Wii or any other Nintendo hardware, likely 2º most profitable Console ever, and still going strong.
They have the talent, brand recognition and IPs. After the Switch, i fully think their brand is strong enough now to release a maybe a little bit more high-end product as a successor. OLED is selling out at 350$ without a power increase... i'm sure they can launch their next system at 400$ with no problem. I hope they continue to push ambition in their IP like they seem to have restarted doing after that Wii/Wii U phase. Botw 2, Kirby Forgotten Land and Prime 4 are only examples. They have also been thinking outside their usual box with movies and parks so it's going to be an exciting time.
Very good, good sw developers needs to expand and release more to give us more good stuff to buy. Considering their strong reserves and how much Sony is investing Nintendo could invest a lot more, but well they are already quite good for their userbase.
Indeed... Nintendo userbase accepts current Nintendo as "quite good".
They are more than quite good, they are remarkable indistry leaders who march to their own drumbeat.
Nintendo launched the Wii and DS, completely left-field concepts that took the world by storm. They then released yet another new-concept console such as the U. In all cases these are high-risk investments. As you know, Nintendo lost significant investments on the WiiU. Then the Switch, another huge move that hinged Nintendo's future on a risky revolutionary design and it paid off, since the U, Nintendo has invested in a Nintendo theme park, a handful of mobile experiences, some of which having over 50M downloads, and movies with Detective Pikachu and now Super Mario. Moreover in the current press conference, they are committing 4B USD, this a company which has no other revenue than from its gaming IPs. Compare that to two megacorporations with money injected from other activities and losses that can be absorbed in the business, huge buyouts and other things impossible for Nintendo, it is imperative that "critics" like yourself get a sense for reality before criticising Nintendo, when it is actually an example to follow. For a business like theirs, they are steering towards big success. But it will take time and very smart moves. Which they are making.
"actually an example to follow..."
Hello, I respectfully offer an answer.
You know, from a business perspective you are absolutely correct, the guys at Nintendo are geniuses! Nintendo does magic, inferior quality of services (especially online), low content production, few content discounts on store, less support from 3rd party partners, overpriced and outdated hardware, etc. somehow they make a truckload of stuff that would create rivers of criticism for the Playstation and Xbox, but for some reason a big deal of Nintendo audience seems "okay" with it...
From an investor point of view, "Big N" really is amazing! Now... as a consumer I respectfully disagree with you, I think they fall short when compared to Xbox, PC and Playstation rivals. Nintendo is lacking in many areas, they need to improve and I don't consider them "an example to follow", far from it.
I hope I haven't offended anyone with my words, I apologize if I have upset anyone. I'm not a native speaker, forgive my poor English.
If that's your point of view then I wholeheartedly agree. I am very unsatisfied of their delivery of certain services. For example I purchased Smash Ultimate a pretty sum (with all DLC) to play competitively and I was very underwhelmed with the quality of match responsiveness and lag.
As for their business acumen, they are miracle workers.
Thanks for your respectful answer you get my 4 mutant thumbs up for your courteous and thoughtful answer. And your English is great for a non-native speaker by the way.
I'm glad we managed to agree at some points. It's always good to have a civilized conversation where both sides can understand each other and show respect. Receive my "4 mutant thumbs" reciprocally my colleague. Thanks for praising my English, I still have to work on it, but google helps me a lot.
Nintendo as the data of how many switch are currently in use, just because they sold almost 95 million Switch.
That doesn't mean they have 95 million active user and the switch have been lacking in new content. It's good thing they embrace indie games.