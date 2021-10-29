Visage: Enhanced Edition Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Launches for PS5 in November - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer SadSquare Studio announced Visage: Enhanced Edition is now available for the Xbox Series X|S. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 in November. Users who already own the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can upgrades to the next-generation version for free.

Visage: Enhanced Edition runs in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. There are also improved load times and on PS4 there is support for haptic feedback.

View a new trailer of the game below:

