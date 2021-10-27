Doom Eternal Update 6.66 Out Now, Adds Horde Mode, New Master Levels, and More - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released update 6.66 for Doom Eternal. Update 6.66 adds Horde Mode, BATTLEMODE 2.0, and two new master levels.

View the update 6.66 trailer below:

Doom Eternal is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

