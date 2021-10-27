Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ships 1 Million Units - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has shipped over one million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Japan on October 14 and worldwide on October 15.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become the blade that destroys demons!



Adventure Mode

In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.



Versus Mode

In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a 2 vs 2 setting with up to 2 players on or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!

