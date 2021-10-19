Danganronpa Series Ships Over 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 284 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft announced the Danganronpa series has surpassed five million units shipped worldwide as of September 2021.

The PC versions of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair have each shipped one million units. Overall, the series on the PC has sold approximately three million units.

The Danganronpa series consists of four games - Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.

Danganronpa Decadence will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 3.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles