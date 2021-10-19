EA Opens New Studio in Seattle Led by Halo Co-Creator Marcus Lehto - News

Electronic Arts announced it has opened up a new studio in Seattle led by the former creative director at Bungie Marcus Lehto, who is best known for co-creating the Halo franchise. He was the art director on the original Halo, Halo 2, and Halo 3.

The new Electronic Arts studio has yet to be named, however, we do know it will develop first-person games and report to Vince Zampella's organization.

"Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games," said Lehto via Twitter. "I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating!"

Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined @EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games. I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating! pic.twitter.com/GnfVFNLSaW — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) October 19, 2021

