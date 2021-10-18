Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Launches in November for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants announced Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store in late November.

The digital version of the game is priced at $39.99. The retail Day One and Collector's editions will be available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $49.99 and $149.99, respectively.

The Day One edition includes the exclusive embossed metal case. The Collector's Edition includes an exclusive embossed metal case, 9” Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo, and tribal stickers.

Pre-orders for either retail version at participating retailers include the original soundtrack and a digital art book.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explosive Action–Adventure Platformer – Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. You will have to pickpocket your enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges. Acquire recipes to craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or solve problems. Arm your followers and watch the revolution begin.

– Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. You will have to pickpocket your enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges. Acquire recipes to craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or solve problems. Arm your followers and watch the revolution begin. Epicness – This isn’t a traditional 2D side scrolling platformer. Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, and dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer sense.

– This isn’t a traditional 2D side scrolling platformer. Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, and dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer sense. Start a Revolution – A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. As a slave to big business, a cog in the corporate machine being grinded to death, Abe tries to save them all and along the way he goes from a nobody to potentially starting a global revolution.

– A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. As a slave to big business, a cog in the corporate machine being grinded to death, Abe tries to save them all and along the way he goes from a nobody to potentially starting a global revolution. Completionists – Can you save every single Mudokon in the game, there are more than 1,000? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the final two playable levels? Can you scavenge every trash can and locker, kill or safely apprehend every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? 3+m players have already had the opportunity to do it?

– Can you save every single Mudokon in the game, there are more than 1,000? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the final two playable levels? Can you scavenge every trash can and locker, kill or safely apprehend every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? 3+m players have already had the opportunity to do it? Multiple Endings – Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the game (making for 17 levels in all). There are 4 types of endings in the game. At the end of each individual level, you receive a Quarma score, which is based on the number of Mudokons you save. You must save at least 80% of the Mudokons in a level to achieve a good score, but to make it clear, you don’t have to save any in order to progress through the game’s first 15 levels. If you save at least 80% in up to six levels you will earn the worst ending. If you achieve that score in at least 7 and not higher than 11 levels you unlock the bad ending which has an explosive ending cinematic. If you save 80% in at least 12 of the 15 levels, you earn the good ending unlocking an additional cinematic and levels 16 and 17. Lastly, if you secure 80% in all 17 levels you earn an additional ending (newspaper cinematic).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

