AMD Expects Chip Shortages to Become Less Severe in 2nd Half of 2022

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California and reported by CNBC says the chip shortage that has caused demand to outstrip supply of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will become less severe in the second half of 2022. However, she did warn the first half of 2022 will likely remain tight.

"We've always gone through cycles of ups and downs, where demand has exceeded supply, or vice versa," said Su. "This time, it's different."

Improvements to manufacturing will be gradual as more capacity becomes available.

"It might take, you know, 18 to 24 months to put on a new plant, and in some cases even longer than that," she said. "These investments were started perhaps a year ago."

Su added, "The pandemic has just taken demand to a new level."

She expects there to be more consolidation as more deals are made in the semiconductor industry.

"Consolidation is inevitable," Su said. "Start-ups can do really cool things. I have tremendous respect for these these folks who start their own companies. But if you want to do something very large for the industry, you know, scale is important."

