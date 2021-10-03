FIFA 22 Tops the UK Charts, Sales Down 35% Compared to FIFA 21 - Sales

/ 410 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

FIFA 22 in its first week expectedly debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending October 2, 2021. Launch sales at retail were down by over 35 percent compared to FIFA 21, which was down by 42 percent over FIFA 20.

It should be noted that while FIFA 21 sales were down 42 percent, digital sales were up 31 percent. It is possible digital sales for FIFA 22 are higher than the year prior.

The PS4 version of FIFA 22 accounted for 41 percent of the sales, 27 percent were on the Xbox One, 23 percent on the PS5, five percent on the Switch, and four percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to second place as sales were up 15 percent and is the third straight week of improved sales.

Sonic Colors Ultimate debuted in third place. 53 percent of the sales were on the Switch, 32 percent on the PS4, and 15 percent on the Xbox One.

Hot Wheels Unleashed debuted in fourth place. 39 percent of the sales were on the PS5, 27 percent on the Switch, 14 percent on the PS4, 11 percent on the Xbox One, and eight percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

There were more PS5 consoles shipped to retail last week, which caused a bump in sales for PS5 games. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in sixth with sales up 165 percent and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is in 11th with sales jumping 321 percent.

Deathloop dropped to 12th with sales down 41 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sonic Colors Ultimate - NEW Hot Wheels Unleashed - NEW Minecraft (NS) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles