Fairune Collection Now Available for PS4 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Skipmore has released Fairune Collection for the PlayStation 4. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in May 2018.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Fairune is a retro-styled adventure RPG. Our heroine embarks upon a journey to unlock three mysterious statues and seal away a great evil. Throughout the journey she will need to solve puzzles, fight monsters, discover new weapons and improve her abilities.

Fairune 2 brings our heroine back for another perilous quest, this time to find a lost fairy. This sequel delivers a bigger world for those that are ready for the challenge.

Fairune Origin offers an intriguing look at the beginnings of the IP. It provides a short but fun adventure and illustrates how Skipmire conceptualized the gameplay of the two games that followed.

Fairune Blast is an unlockable treat, meanwhile, to offer something completely different. It’s a colourful shoot-em-up and a fun diversion from the main adventures!

Key Features:

Explore, solve puzzles, level up and fight monsters on your journeys.

Simple controls make it accessible to all players ready for adventure!

Retro 8-bit style visuals, designed for the modern era.

Perfect for headphones with a catchy chiptune soundtrack.

