Potion Craft Sales Top 100,000 in 3 Days on Steam - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer niceplay games announced Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator has sold over 100,000 units in three days on PC via Steam.

🙌About to cross 1 week in the TOP 10 of the Global Top Sellers also. WOW!🙌 — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) September 28, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Work with all sorts of ingredients

Leaves, flowers, berries, roots, fruits, minerals, and a plethora of mushrooms are at the ready for your mortar and pestle. Just like espresso, the fineness of the grind matters!

Learn the art of potion making

Concoct your potion plan. Grind ingredients and carefully mix them in your cauldron. Heat the coals. Boil and stir. Add the base: water, oil, or… something else. Congrats on your first potion! Was it easy to learn? Now try mastering it!

Experiment and invent new recipes

Carefully plan your route via the Alchemy Map to combine different effects. Be mindful of common sense: you won’t find a market for a poisonous healing potion… right? Or would you?

Sell potions

Every day customers will come to your store looking for solutions to their problems. You will face consequences depending on what you decide to sell them. Attract guilds, befriend notable figures (or feud with them), gain riches and influence - and one day, you may even decide the fate of the whole town.

Buy ingredients or grow your own

Every alchemist needs ingredients. You can buy them from traveling merchants: it can be pricey, but successful haggling may save you some coin. Or you can just grow your own

Get creative with customizing

Want to give a special appearance to your best potions? Go ahead! Change bottle shape, label type, icon, and colors. You can even give it a custom name and label description. Carefully arrange your unique potions to showcase them on your shop’s shelves and tables… or carelessly throw them around - we’re not gonna tell you what to do, just have fun!

Key Features:

Unique visuals inspired by medieval manuscripts and medical books.

Hyper satisfying physical interactions with ingredients and equipment.

Sandbox style gameplay where you have many different avenues available, and it’s up to you to figure out the best way to complete each task.

Sell your potions to the townsfolk while roleplaying as a noble artisan, a greedy weasel, an occult dark master, or whomever else you may wish to be!

