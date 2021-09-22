PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 5-11 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 998 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 317,004 units sold for the week ending September 11, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 90.86 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 215,980 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.67 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,369 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.20 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 30,582 units, the Xbox One sold 13,549 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 708 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 81,388 units (-20.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 82,889 (-73.1%), the Xbox One is down 21,561 units (-61.4%), and the 3DS is down 3,581 units (-83.5%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 16,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 10,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 7,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 317,004 (90,862,199)
- PlayStation 5 - 215,980 (11,668,132)
- Xbox Series X|S - 136,369(7,196,265)
- PlayStation 4 - 30,582 (116,473,595)
- Xbox One - 13,549 (50,381,832)
- 3DS - 708 (75,942,847)
- Switch - 127,180
- PlayStation 5 - 82,040
- Xbox Series X|S - 74,743
- PlayStation 4 - 11,162
- Xbox One - 10,448
- PlayStation 5 - 90,604
- Switch - 81,101
- Xbox Series X|S - 44,944
- PlayStation 4 - 15,729
- Xbox One - 2,412
- Switch - 96,899
- PlayStation 5 - 37,445
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,999
- PlayStation 4 - 3,166
- 3DS - 708 (Japan only)
- Xbox One - 428
- Switch - 11,824
- PlayStation 5 - 5,891
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,683
- PlayStation 4 - 525
- Xbox One - 228
Xbox is selling pretty well in Europe this time around. It could sell 50k with more stock.
Nintendo has to clear about a million extra Switches, maybe 1.2 million by the time, with the OLED model to recover lost ground for 2021 over 2020. That’s not actually that many when you consider the numbers are in the vicinity of 14 million vs 15 million so far this year.
Very high crazy numbers for Switch.Only few weeks until new oled and this chart without oled preoders.
I wonder where all these Xbox Ones are coming from. Does Microsoft even manufacture the One S anymore? They definitely don't seem to manufacture the One X anymore. They don't list any variants of the Xbox One on Microsoft's own online store anymore, and haven't for a long time.
If it's not still manufactured, then I'm surprised that there are tens of thousands in the supply chain. If it is manufactured, I'm surprised Microsoft isn't selling them directly through their own distribution channels.