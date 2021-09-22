PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch Sales Rise - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 5-11 - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 317,004 units sold for the week ending September 11, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 90.86 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 215,980 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.67 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 136,369 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.20 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 30,582 units, the Xbox One sold 13,549 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 708 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 81,388 units (-20.4%). The PlayStation 4 is down 82,889 (-73.1%), the Xbox One is down 21,561 units (-61.4%), and the 3DS is down 3,581 units (-83.5%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 16,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 10,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 7,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 317,004 ( 90,862,199 ) PlayStation 5 - 215,980 ( 11,668,132 ) Xbox Series X|S - 136,369 ( 7,196,265 ) PlayStation 4 - 30,582 ( 116,473,595 ) Xbox One - 13,549 ( 50,381,832 ) 3DS - 708 ( 75,942,847 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 127,180 PlayStation 5 - 82,040 Xbox Series X|S - 74,743 PlayStation 4 - 11,162 Xbox One - 10,448

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 90,604 Switch - 81,101 Xbox Series X|S - 44,944 PlayStation 4 - 15,729 Xbox One - 2,412 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 96,899 PlayStation 5 - 37,445 Xbox Series X|S - 11,999 PlayStation 4 - 3,166 3DS - 708 (Japan only) Xbox One - 428

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 11,824 PlayStation 5 - 5,891 Xbox Series X|S - 4,683 PlayStation 4 - 525 Xbox One - 228

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

