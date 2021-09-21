Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Says Company is Working with Investigations - News

It was revealed yesterday the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started its own investigation into how Activision Blizzard handled employee allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a new press release said the company will continue to work with the investigations into its company.

"We are deeply committed to making Activision Blizzard one of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere," said Kotick. "There is absolutely no place anywhere in our Company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind.

"While we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move ahead with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the very best place to work. We remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner."

Kotick says Activision Blizzard is working with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) with a goal to improve its workplace policies. The company is also complying with the SEC subpoena.

The CEO claims the company has made a "number of important improvements including significant changes to personnel, exiting a number of employees, and expanding compliance resources." The HR organization has also been overhauled and new Chief People Officer Julie Hodges will join the company this week who previously worked at The Walt Disney Company. The Company has also grown its training, performance management, and anti-harassment resources.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in July filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard over what is described as a "frat boy" culture at the video game giant. Female employees are subjected to constant sexual harassment, unequal pay, and retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

Since the lawsuit was filed Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has stepped down with Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra now co-leading the company.

Diablo IV game director Luis Barriga, lead designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft senior designer Jonathan LeCraft have also been let go.

