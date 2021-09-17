Sega and Atlus Reveals TGS 2021 Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 32 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Sega and Atlus have announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online.

Read the details below:

Lineup

Sega Titles

Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Lost Judgment (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Sega NET Mahjong MJ (PC, iOS, Android)

(PC, iOS, Android) Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS4, Switch, PC) Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Video Games

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)

(Switch) Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch, PC)

Atlus Titles

Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)

Partner Titles

Archetype Arcadia (PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution

(PS4, Switch) by Kotobuki Solution Back 4 Blood (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts

(PS5, PS4) by Electronic Arts Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute (PS4, Switch) by City Connection

(PS4, Switch) by City Connection Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) by Aniplex FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts

(PS5, PS4, Switch) by Electronic Arts Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append (Switch) by HuneX

(Switch) by HuneX Iron Harvest: Complete Edition (PS5) by DMM Games

(PS5) by DMM Games Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (PS4, Switch) by Mages.

(PS4, Switch) by Mages. Luckydog1 (Switch) by Prototype

(Switch) by Prototype Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) by Delightworks Sangoku Rensenki ~Omoide Gaeshi~ + Gakuen Rensenki (Switch) by Prototype

(Switch) by Prototype Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4) by Marvelous

Schedule

October 1

22:00 to 23:50 – Sega New Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – Sega New, the Sega game news variety show, is included as a special Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online program that is filled with the latest info on the newest Sega and Atlus titles! A new Sega RPG is also set to be announced!. Featuring MC Shohei Taguchi (freelance announcer), Honoka Nishimura (talent), and more.

October 2

18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk – We will be presenting your #LOVE_SEGA posts and comments here! Make sure to send us your posts that show off your love of Sega / Atlus games and characters, as well as any thoughts about our program!

– We will be presenting your #LOVE_SEGA posts and comments here! Make sure to send us your posts that show off your love of Sega / Atlus games and characters, as well as any thoughts about our program! 18:10 to 18:30 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles – Description coming soon.

– Description coming soon. 18:40 to 19:00 – Sega News Special: Makuhari Messe Sega / Atlus Goods Presentation – Our Sega employee MC will be introducing the various demo areas and exhibits that are available to press and influencers at Makuhari Messe.

– Our Sega employee MC will be introducing the various demo areas and exhibits that are available to press and influencers at Makuhari Messe. 19:00 to 19:20 – Nippon Ichi Software New Strategy RPG Announcement – The announcement of a new strategy RP from Nippon Ichi Software. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest Sohei Niikawa (Nippon Ichi Software president).

– The announcement of a new strategy RP from Nippon Ichi Software. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest Sohei Niikawa (Nippon Ichi Software president). 19:20 to 19:40 – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Lets’ Play: Hunting the Rappy – This program is a “Let’s Play” that brings the fun of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis to thoes who have yet to play or are interested in Sega’s online RPG. (There will not be any new information about the game.)

– This program is a “Let’s Play” that brings the fun of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis to thoes who have yet to play or are interested in Sega’s online RPG. (There will not be any new information about the game.) 19:40 to 20:00 – Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! – A look back at Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! Anniversary Festa 2021 and introduction to the appeal of the game with guest Daisuke Hirose (voice actor for Tsukasa Tenma). In addition to some remarkable gameplay from tournament participants, new information will also be announced. Featuring MC Kuno, Daisuke Hirose (voice actor), and Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! Championship 2021 Autumn participants.

– A look back at Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! Anniversary Festa 2021 and introduction to the appeal of the game with guest Daisuke Hirose (voice actor for Tsukasa Tenma). In addition to some remarkable gameplay from tournament participants, new information will also be announced. Featuring MC Kuno, Daisuke Hirose (voice actor), and Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! Championship 2021 Autumn participants. 20:10 to 20:30 – Iron Harvest: Complete Edition + New Title – Iron Harvest: Complete Edition is a real-time strategy game set in fictional 1920s Europe immediately after the end of World War I. Plus a new life simulation game. DMM Games producer Yuichi Ikumoto introduces two new titles from the company. Featuring MIC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest Yuichi Ikumoto (producer).

– Iron Harvest: Complete Edition is a real-time strategy game set in fictional 1920s Europe immediately after the end of World War I. Plus a new life simulation game. DMM Games producer Yuichi Ikumoto introduces two new titles from the company. Featuring MIC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest Yuichi Ikumoto (producer). 20:30 to 20:50 – Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showodown – The highlights of the upcoming Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Challenge Cup Final on October 10. Featuring MC Erika Ishitobi (voice actor) and guest Seiji Aoki (Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown chief producer).

– The highlights of the upcoming Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Challenge Cup Final on October 10. Featuring MC Erika Ishitobi (voice actor) and guest Seiji Aoki (Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown chief producer). 20:50 to 21:10 – Ryu Studio TV #4 Live from Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online – Developers and those close to the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be holding a free talk panel on Ryu Studio TV live from TGS 2021! They’ll even be playing Lost Judgment live on stage to show off this game’s allure. Featuring MC Saito (Sega marketing lead) and guests Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio development staff.

– Developers and those close to the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be holding a free talk panel on Ryu Studio TV live from TGS 2021! They’ll even be playing Lost Judgment live on stage to show off this game’s allure. Featuring MC Saito (Sega marketing lead) and guests Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio development staff. 21:10 to 21:30 – Battlefield 2042 – The latest blockbuster in the 94 million players-strong first-person shooter series from Electronic Arts. An introduction of the first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, which returns to the series’ staple all-out war battles. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest to be announced.

– The latest blockbuster in the 94 million players-strong first-person shooter series from Electronic Arts. An introduction of the first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, which returns to the series’ staple all-out war battles. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest to be announced. 21:40 to 22:00 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 1 – We will be bringing you the latest info on Shin Megami Tensei V, which is set to release on November 11, with Shin Megami Tensei fanatic, Mafia Kajita, and Chiaki Matsuzawa. Part 1 includes unreleased footage that shows off this game’s allure. Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer) and guest Mafia Kajita (freelance writer).

– We will be bringing you the latest info on Shin Megami Tensei V, which is set to release on November 11, with Shin Megami Tensei fanatic, Mafia Kajita, and Chiaki Matsuzawa. Part 1 includes unreleased footage that shows off this game’s allure. Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer) and guest Mafia Kajita (freelance writer). 22:00 to 22:20 – Shin Megami Tensei V Part 2 – We will be bringing you the latest info on Shin Megami Tensei V, which is set to release on November 11, with Shin Megami Tensei fanatic, Mafia Kajita, and Chiaki Matsuzawa. Part 2 will feature live gameplay for the first time! Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer) and guest Mafia Kajita (freelance writer).

– We will be bringing you the latest info on Shin Megami Tensei V, which is set to release on November 11, with Shin Megami Tensei fanatic, Mafia Kajita, and Chiaki Matsuzawa. Part 2 will feature live gameplay for the first time! Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer) and guest Mafia Kajita (freelance writer). 22:20 to 22:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #1 – Makeup artist YouTuber Suurero recreates game characters using her makeup artistry skills.

– Makeup artist YouTuber Suurero recreates game characters using her makeup artistry skills. 22:50 to 23:10 – Back 4 Blood – Back 4 Blood is a new and thrilling cooperative zombie first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead series due out on October 12. Who will survive? The humans? Or the zombies? An introduction to the appeal of the chaotic survival multiplayer game. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest to be announced.

– Back 4 Blood is a new and thrilling cooperative zombie first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead series due out on October 12. Who will survive? The humans? Or the zombies? An introduction to the appeal of the chaotic survival multiplayer game. Featuring MC Mika Nonomiya (talent) and guest to be announced. 23:10 to 23:30 – Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO – Commemorating the second anniversary of Mega Drive Mini’s release and the release of Lost Judgment. Sega employee Yosuke Okunari unboxes and introduces the new Mega Drive Mini accessory Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO. There will also be some information on a Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online-exclusive super bargain grab bag. Featuring MC Kan-chan (Sega employee) and guest Yosuke Okunari (producer).

– Commemorating the second anniversary of Mega Drive Mini’s release and the release of Lost Judgment. Sega employee Yosuke Okunari unboxes and introduces the new Mega Drive Mini accessory Mega Drive Tower Mini ZERO. There will also be some information on a Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online-exclusive super bargain grab bag. Featuring MC Kan-chan (Sega employee) and guest Yosuke Okunari (producer). 23:40 to 24:40 – Sega NET Mahjong MJ – In commemoration of the collaboration between Yoshimoto Kogyo and MJ, four Yoshimoto talents realize their dream games in MJ. Heated battles with live commentary by professional player Hirokazu Baba. Featuring MCs Hirokazu Baba (professional mahjong player, commentary), Shinichi Yoshino (MJ series producer), Aya Hazuki (gravure idol, assistant), and Saitou (Sega employee), and guests Total Tenbosch Oomura (talent), Impulse Itakura (talent), Trendy Energy Takashi (talent), and Onigoe Tomahawk Kinchan (talent).

October 3

18:00 to 18:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Talk – We will be presenting your #LOVE_SEGA posts and comments here! Make sure to send us your posts that show off your love of Sega / Atlus games and characters, as well as any thoughts about our program!

– We will be presenting your #LOVE_SEGA posts and comments here! Make sure to send us your posts that show off your love of Sega / Atlus games and characters, as well as any thoughts about our program! 18:10 to 18:30 – Sega’s New SHow – Live from TGS 2021 Special – Sega’s employee MCs take on various challenges in Sega’s new YouTube program! “You can meet all sorts of famous people at Tokyo Game Show,” it seems, so our two MCs will see how many influencers they can each reel in! The one who lures the most to the Sega booth will be the winner! But the loser will have to…!? Featuring MCs Mocco Mama (Sega employee) and Kan-chan (SEGA employee).

– Sega’s employee MCs take on various challenges in Sega’s new YouTube program! “You can meet all sorts of famous people at Tokyo Game Show,” it seems, so our two MCs will see how many influencers they can each reel in! The one who lures the most to the Sega booth will be the winner! But the loser will have to…!? Featuring MCs Mocco Mama (Sega employee) and Kan-chan (SEGA employee). 18:30 to 18:50 – Sega Partner Titles – New titles by partner developers that are sold through Sega can be seen here! Lineup includes Melty Blood: Type Lumina by Delightworks, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town by Marvelous, and Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute by City COnnection. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent).

– New titles by partner developers that are sold through Sega can be seen here! Lineup includes Melty Blood: Type Lumina by Delightworks, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town by Marvelous, and Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute by City COnnection. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent). 19:00 to 19:20 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Nasu Nakanishi takes on Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game! Can he be a medalist!? Featuring MC Mocco Mama (Sega employee) and guest Nasu Nakanishi (comedian).

– Nasu Nakanishi takes on Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game! Can he be a medalist!? Featuring MC Mocco Mama (Sega employee) and guest Nasu Nakanishi (comedian). 19:20 to 19:40 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Project #2 – Makeup artist YouTuber Suurero recreates game characters using her makeup artistry skills.

– Makeup artist YouTuber Suurero recreates game characters using her makeup artistry skills. 19:40 to 20:00 – Sega Partner Titles – New titles by partner developers that are sold through Sega can be seen here! Lineup includes Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! by Mages., Sangoku Rensenki ~Omoide Gaeshi~ + Gakuen Rensenki by Prototype, Luckydog1 by Prototype, Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append by HuneX, and Archetype Arcadia by Kotobuki Solution. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent).

– New titles by partner developers that are sold through Sega can be seen here! Lineup includes Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! by Mages., Sangoku Rensenki ~Omoide Gaeshi~ + Gakuen Rensenki by Prototype, Luckydog1 by Prototype, Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append by HuneX, and Archetype Arcadia by Kotobuki Solution. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent). 20:00 to 20:20 – Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE – The latest information and second year anniversary character popularity poll for Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE. Featuring MC Kan-chan (Sega employee) and guests Nasu Nakanishi (comedian), Kouhei Iwamoto (producer), and Tomoyuki Fujita (director).

– The latest information and second year anniversary character popularity poll for Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE. Featuring MC Kan-chan (Sega employee) and guests Nasu Nakanishi (comedian), Kouhei Iwamoto (producer), and Tomoyuki Fujita (director). 20:30 to 20:50 – FIFA 22 – The latest entry in the monster sports game brand FIFA, which has sold over 320 million copies worldwide. An introduction to FIFA 22, which is due out on October 1 worldwide. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent) and guest to be announced.

– The latest entry in the monster sports game brand FIFA, which has sold over 320 million copies worldwide. An introduction to FIFA 22, which is due out on October 1 worldwide. Featuring MC Honoka Nishimura (talent) and guest to be announced. 20:50 to 21:10 – Sonic Station LIVE! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – Sound director Tomoya Ohtani joins as a guest to show us what Sonic Colors: Ultimate has to offer in this TGS 2021 special event, Sonic Station LIVE! Featuring MCs Hoshino (Sonic creative director) and Inoue (production assistant in-training), and guest Tomoya Ohtani (Sonic series sound director).

– Sound director Tomoya Ohtani joins as a guest to show us what Sonic Colors: Ultimate has to offer in this TGS 2021 special event, Sonic Station LIVE! Featuring MCs Hoshino (Sonic creative director) and Inoue (production assistant in-training), and guest Tomoya Ohtani (Sonic series sound director). 21:10 to 21:30 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – A lineup of legendary actors, who provided character voices and helped create the theme song, join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this series! “Hello Banana!!” makes its world debut with Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, and Toshihiko Seki here to kick things off! Featuring MCs Masao Shirosaki (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania producer) and guests Banana Fritters (Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, and Toshihiko Seki).

– A lineup of legendary actors, who provided character voices and helped create the theme song, join to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this series! “Hello Banana!!” makes its world debut with Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, and Toshihiko Seki here to kick things off! Featuring MCs Masao Shirosaki (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania producer) and guests Banana Fritters (Koichi Yamadera, Noriko Hidaka, and Toshihiko Seki). 21:40 to 22:10 – #LOVE_SEGA Special Live – Sega and Atlus sound designers join together! Featuring a special #LOVE_SEGA set list for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online. Featuring guests June Senoue (Sega Sound Team), Tomoya Ohtani (Sega Sound Team), Toshiki Konishi (Atlus Sound Team), and more.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles