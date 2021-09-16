Madden NFL 22 and Ghost of Tsushima Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August 2021 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 266 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2021. Madden NFL 22 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut topped the PS5 European charts.
Madden NFL 22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts in Europe.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Splitgate topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Madden NFL 22
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|2
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Hades
|3
|Hades
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|4
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|5
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|F1 2021
|6
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|FIFA 21
|7
|DOOM Eternal
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|8
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|DOOM Eternal
|9
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Metro Exodus
|10
|MLB The Show 21
|It Takes Two
|11
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege
|12
|Tribes of Midgard
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|13
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege
|Madden NFL 22
|14
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|15
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Tribes of Midgard
|16
|It Takes Two
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|17
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Mortal Kombat 11
|18
|Demon’s Souls
|Demon’s Souls
|19
|FIFA 21
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|20
|Scarlet Nexus
|Marvel’s Avengers
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Madden NFL 22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|3
|Minecraft
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|4
|Far Cry 5
|Far Cry 5
|5
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|The Crew 2
|6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|7
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|9
|Gang Beasts
|Need for Speed Heat
|10
|The Forest
|eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
|11
|Need for Speed Heat
|The Forest
|12
|God of War
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|13
|CarX Drift Racing Online
|FIFA 21
|14
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|15
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|Jump Force
|16
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|The Last of Us Part II
|17
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Dishonored 2
|18
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite
|Gang Beasts
|19
|Jump Force
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|20
|Mortal Kombat XL
|ARK: Survival Evolved
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|4
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|5
|Superhot VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|6
|GORN
|Superhot VR
|7
|Swordsman VR
|GORN
|8
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|9
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Swordsman VR
|10
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Cave Digger
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Splitgate
|Splitgate
|2
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|4
|Apex Legends
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|5
|Rocket League
|Genshin Impact
|6
|Genshin Impact
|Apex Legends
|7
|Destiny 2
|Destiny 2
|8
|Rec Room
|Brawlhalla
|9
|Brawlhalla
|Rec Room
|10
|Vigor
|Rogue Company
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
