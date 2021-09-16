Madden NFL 22 and Ghost of Tsushima Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in August 2021 - Sales

/ 266 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for August 2021. Madden NFL 22 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut topped the PS5 European charts.

Madden NFL 22 topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts in Europe.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Splitgate topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 games

US/Canada EU 1 Madden NFL 22 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT 2 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Hades 3 Hades Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 4 Aliens: Fireteam Elite Aliens: Fireteam Elite 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 7 DOOM Eternal Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 8 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart DOOM Eternal 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Metro Exodus 10 MLB The Show 21 It Takes Two 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege 12 Tribes of Midgard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 13 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege Madden NFL 22 14 The Elder Scrolls Online Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 15 Marvel’s Avengers Tribes of Midgard 16 It Takes Two The Elder Scrolls Online 17 Watch Dogs: Legion Mortal Kombat 11 18 Demon’s Souls Demon’s Souls 19 FIFA 21 Watch Dogs: Legion 20 Scarlet Nexus Marvel’s Avengers

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 games

US/Canada EU 1 Madden NFL 22 Grand Theft Auto V 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft 3 Minecraft Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 4 Far Cry 5 Far Cry 5 5 Friday the 13th: The Game The Crew 2 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare CarX Drift Racing Online 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 9 Gang Beasts Need for Speed Heat 10 The Forest eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 11 Need for Speed Heat The Forest 12 God of War Friday the 13th: The Game 13 CarX Drift Racing Online FIFA 21 14 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 15 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Jump Force 16 ARK: Survival Evolved The Last of Us Part II 17 Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Dishonored 2 18 Aliens: Fireteam Elite Gang Beasts 19 Jump Force Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 20 Mortal Kombat XL ARK: Survival Evolved

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Creed: Rise to Glory 5 Superhot VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 6 GORN Superhot VR 7 Swordsman VR GORN 8 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 9 Creed Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 10 Batman: Arkham VR Cave Digger

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Splitgate Splitgate 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 4 Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rocket League Genshin Impact 6 Genshin Impact Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 8 Rec Room Brawlhalla 9 Brawlhalla Rec Room 10 Vigor Rogue Company

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles