Xbox Reportedly Spent $100 Million for Rise of the Tomb Raider Timed Exclusivity

Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second entry in a trio of games, originally launched in November 2015 as an Xbox One and Xbox 360 timed exclusive with it coming to PC in January 2016 and PlayStation 4 in Ocotober 2016.
Some new information has come out from a LinkedIn profile of the former Square Enix corporate development director Fabien Rossin who said he negotiated the deal. The part of his LinkedIn profile has been removed, however, an image of it was posted by Twitter use Timur222.
Microsoft reportedly spent $100 million to have Rise of the Tomb Raider as an Xbox console exclusive for one year. It is possible the figure includes marketing and other elements.
Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity deal with Microsoft was worth $100 million.— Timur222 (@bogorad222) August 30, 2021
Other stuff. pic.twitter.com/BH6TkhI9eL
We do know Epic Games spent $115 million to have the PC version of Borderlands 3 launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store. That deal was for six months, while Rise of the Tomb Raider was for one year.
It was a desperation move just to have a big holiday exclusive. MS has spent many billions acquiring studios since then. However, Epic spending $115 million to keep Borderlands 3 off Steam seems even crazier in comparison.
Just to put this into perspective, Shadow of the Tomb Raider cost under $100M to make. Basically, MS paid for the development of the game at that point (though of course there would still be other costs like advertisement, distribution, etc).
While I appreciate the fact that MS basically funded the game and still agreed to let other platforms have it just a year later, I feel like it was a bit of a waste. I mean, Sony purchased the entirety of Insomniac for just over twice that amount and received both IP ownership and talent that came with that. I'm not saying MS should buy more studios now, but back in 2015 they definitely could have used extra internal studios. Better purchases could have been made IMO.
Buying studios are vert different. They have to continue to support and fund a studio they buy and also hope they turn in profits where as a Timed Exclusive, When its done, its done. Also Crystal Dynamics isnt for sale so to get the Tomb Raider deal, this was there only option. Its still a fair chunk of money to spend on something they dont own.
Right, MS bought some studios as well. Many of which came with IPs and talent.