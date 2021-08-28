Grow: Song of the Evertree Arrives November 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Prideful Sloth announced Grow: Song of the Evertree will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 16 for $24.99 /€24.99 / £19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Over time, the Worlds of Alaria faded. The Evertree—where many worlds resided on its countless branches—is now nothing more than a sapling, its splendor long erased from memory. No one knows how to make it grow. But you are different. You hear the sun as it sings across the sky. You hear the language of rain against the earth. You are the last of the Everheart Alchemists and it is your ancestral task and privilege to care for the Evertree.

Key Features:

Discover a Vibrant Unique World… at Your Own Pace – Find unique places, blooming with fantastic fauna and flora as you are encouraged to explore this beautiful world at your own pace. How do you want to spend your time? Exploring caves and solving puzzles, collecting minerals and flowers, fishing or catching bugs… it’s up to you!

– Find unique places, blooming with fantastic fauna and flora as you are encouraged to explore this beautiful world at your own pace. How do you want to spend your time? Exploring caves and solving puzzles, collecting minerals and flowers, fishing or catching bugs… it’s up to you! Grow You Own Worlds! – Learn to craft World Seeds through Alchemy to generate totally new worlds with unique characteristics. Tend those worlds to rejuvenate them and see how they change, and watch as new properties emerge before your very eyes! You can generate unique meadows, deserts, frozen worlds and… oh, well… Alchemy is not an exact science, some seeds may contain unexpected surprises.

– Learn to craft World Seeds through Alchemy to generate totally new worlds with unique characteristics. Tend those worlds to rejuvenate them and see how they change, and watch as new properties emerge before your very eyes! You can generate unique meadows, deserts, frozen worlds and… oh, well… Alchemy is not an exact science, some seeds may contain unexpected surprises. Meet New People and Create A Community! – Get to know interesting and unique characters, listen to their stories, and help them when they need it. You can make them happier by finding a place for them to stay, helping them land their dream job, or gifting them accessories and decorations.

– Get to know interesting and unique characters, listen to their stories, and help them when they need it. You can make them happier by finding a place for them to stay, helping them land their dream job, or gifting them accessories and decorations. Build the Town of Your Dreams – Grow offers an impressive catalogue of the cutest buildings and structures to create the town you want. Place them freely and customize them to make sure it feels like home!

– Grow offers an impressive catalogue of the cutest buildings and structures to create the town you want. Place them freely and customize them to make sure it feels like home! A Beautiful Soundtrack – Enjoy music by games and anime composer, Kevin Penkin. Kevin’s glorious soundtracks have been nominated for a BAFTA award for Florence, and won Crunchyroll Awards for Made in Abyss and Tower of God.

– Enjoy music by games and anime composer, Kevin Penkin. Kevin’s glorious soundtracks have been nominated for a BAFTA award for Florence, and won Crunchyroll Awards for Made in Abyss and Tower of God. Mystery! – Ruins, caves, secret areas… explore and unveil the long-lost knowledge of the Evertree by accessing its very heart.

