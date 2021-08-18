Far Cry 5 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Far Cry 5 has not only re-entered the top 10, but it was also the best-selling game on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 8, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have dropped to second and third places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained in fourth place.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is in fifth place, while FIFA 21 is in sixth place. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game takes seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Far Cry 5 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K21 Jump Force

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

