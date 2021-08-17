The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Swiss Charts for 4th Straight Week - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its fourth week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury jumps up from fourth to third place. F1 2021 drops one spot to fourth place and Minecraft is up from sixth to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 31, 2021: The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury F1 2021 Minecraft FIFA 21 Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Pokémon Sword & Shield

