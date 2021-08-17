Ratchet & Clank Bundle Coming to Rocket League on PS5 and PS4 on August 18 - News

Developer Psyonix announced a Ratchet & Clank bundle will be coming to Rocket League tomorrow, August 18 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for free.

The Ratchet & Clank bundle includes Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper.

"We’re big fans of Ratchet & Clank here at Psyonix and it’s one of PlayStation’s most iconic franchises," said Jeremy Dunham, product & content strategy director at Psyonix. "That’s why teaming up with Insomniac to make cool content for the PlayStation community was both a thrill and a privilege to work on!"

The Ratchet & Clank bundle is available for Rocket League on PS5 and PS4 through January 3, 2022. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is also available now only on the PS5.

The PS5 version of Rocket League is getting a free update tomorrow, August 18 that adds a new Video Quality mode, alongside the Performance mode:

Quality:

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance:

Game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512

HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable

