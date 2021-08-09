The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 552 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts in week 30, 2021, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from third to second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up from fifth to third place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- F1 2021
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- F1 2021
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- F1 2021
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Samurai Warriors 5
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living
- F1 2021
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
