Switch Sales Drop 26% in H1 2021 in EMEAA, PlayStation and Xbox Gain Marketshare

2.7 million video game consoles were sold in EMEAA in the first half of 2021, according to the latest data from GSD and reported by GamesIndustry. Specific countries covered for hardware sales are France, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Nordics, Australia and New Zealand.

The 2.7 million consoles sold is up four percent compared to the same period in 2020. The growth was driven by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Sony and Microsoft had a combined marketshare of 53 percent, which is up from 40 percent in the same period last year.

Nintendo Switch sales in EMEAA are down by over 26 percent compared to the first half of 2020. However, despite the drop in sales it remains the best-selling console across EMEAA.

While Switch sales are down in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020, sales are up by nearly 38 percent when compared to 2019.

82 million games were sold in EMEAA in the first half of 2021, which is down 22 percent compared to the same period in 2020. The first lockdown in Europe a year ago did cause a big bump in game sales. Sales in 2021 are up 5.6 percent compared to 2019.

Digital game sales from tracked publishers dropped 26 percent to just over 53 million, while physical sales from tracked countries dropped 14 percent to 29 million. 67 percent of the overall software sales were digital across the tracked countries.

FIFA 21 was the best-selling game in the first six month, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling new release.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was the best-selling game for the Switch, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the top-selling PS5 game, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling Xbox Series X|S game. FIFA 21 was the number one PS4 game, while Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling Xbox One game.

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in the UK, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was number one in Germany, and FIFA 21 was number one in France, Spain and Italy.

Check out the software charts below:

GSD EMEAA H1 2021 Top 20 Games (Digital + Physical Only)

Position Title 1 FIFA 21 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision) 4 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury* (Nintendo) 5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 7 Resident Evil Village (Capcom) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* (Nintendo) 9 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 10 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* (Nintendo) 12 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 13 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Bandai Namco) 14 Ring Fit Adventure* (Nintendo) 15 Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft) 16 Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang) 17 Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco) 18 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 19 Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco) 20 Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

*Digital data not available

GSD EMEAA H1 2021 Top Ten New Games (Digital + Physical)

Position Title 1 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 2 Resident Evil Village (Capcom) 3 Little Nightmares 2 (Bandai Namco) 4 Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) 5 It Takes Two (EA) 6 Outriders (Square Enix) 7 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Sony) 8 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (EA) 9 New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo) 10 Persona 5 Strikers (Atlus)

GSD EMEAA H1 2021 Top Ten Games (Digital Only)

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 NBA 2K21 (2K Games) 7 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Bandai Namco) 8 Little Nightmares (Bandai Namco) 9 Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco) 10 Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

GSD EMEAA H1 2021 Top Ten Games (Physical Only)

Position Title 1 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo) 2 FIFA 21 (EA) 3 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) 4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) 5 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) 6 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 Just Dance 2021 (Ubisoft) 9 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 10 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover France, Benelux, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Nordics, Australia and New Zealand. Accessories sales cover France, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Nordics, Australia and New Zealand. Wallet and points cards sales are for France, Benelux, Spain, Italy and Nordics.

