Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 27, 2021, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has dropped from first to second place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has also dropped one place this time to fourth. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Oddworld: Soulstorm Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Resident Evil Village Scarlet Nexus

PS4 FIFA 21 Grand Theft Auto V Oddworld: Soulstorm

Xbox One FIFA 20 FIFA 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Super Mario 3D Land PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Farming Simulator 19 - Platinum Edition

