Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 197 Views
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 27, 2021, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has dropped from first to second place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has also dropped one place this time to fourth. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Resident Evil Village
- Scarlet Nexus
- FIFA 21
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- FIFA 20
- FIFA 21
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 - Platinum Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.