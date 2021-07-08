Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas Launches September 2 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Bossa Studios announced Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 2.

The game first launched for PC via Epic Games Store in August 2020.

"We’re really delighted to bring Access All Areas to a whole new audience of budding surgeons," said Surgeon Simulator 2 executive producer Sylvain Cornillon. "The team has taken everything we’ve learned from launch to create the most hilarious, ridiculous surgery simulator we can imagine. We have a lot of surprises in store, stay tuned for more."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The ultimate edition of the hit physics-based surgery simulator will launch with a year’s worth of updates and brand-new features. This includes a greater selection of user-generated maps, optimizations, and revamped character models for the Bossa Labs Medical Facility Team—meaning Bob, Milo, Penny, Kamal, and Heather look better than ever!

On top of the four-player story campaign, the beloved competitive mode will also return, allowing up to four players to challenge each other and perform incredibly inaccurate surgery with hilarious results.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S consoles, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will feature 4k graphics and 60 frames per second. It will also be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning the best version of the game is automatically delivered to your console regardless of generation.

