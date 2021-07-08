Mario Golf: Super Rush Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 84,494, PS5 Sells 16,354, XS Sells 3,470 - Sales

/ 512 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,685 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 4, 2021.

Game Builder Garage (NS) is on second place with sales of 17,640 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third with sales of 14,422 units. Minecraft (NS) is in fourth with sales of 13,211 units.

The Nintendo Switch version of Samurai Warriors 5 is in fifth with sales of 11,555 units, while the PlayStation 4 version is in sixth with sales of 10,292 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 84,494 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 16,354 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,470 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,159 units, and the 3DS sold 732 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) – 31,685 (112,115) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) – 17,640 (143,648) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 14,422 (2,669,091) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,211 (2,032,643) [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 11,555 (50,246) [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) – 10,292 (65,967) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,211 (3,898,694) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) – 9,593 (179,233) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 9,458 (2,251,898) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,954 (798,431)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 70,401 (16,495,122) Switch Lite – 14,093 (3,931,203) PlayStation 5 – 13,655 (732,106) Xbox Series X – 2,716 (44,714) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,699 (142,831) PlayStation 4 – 1,159 (7,796,509) Xbox Series S – 754 (15,380) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 732 (1,167,351)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles