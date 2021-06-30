AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Spike Chunsoft has announced detective adventure game, AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows 10. It will launch in Spring 2022.

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found…until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently. Now, newly-appointed Special Agent Mizuki and her AI partner Aiba are tasked to solve the bizarre Half Body serial killings…

