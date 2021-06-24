Borderlands 3 Now Supports Cross-Play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently announced an update for Borderlands 3 was ready to go that would add cross-play support, however, required the feature to be removed for PlayStation consoles.

The developer has announced starting today, June 24, cross-play is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

Users will be greeted by an opt-in window in order to turn on cross-play. Whether you enables or disables cross-play you will be required to create a Crossplay Display Name, which is required for SHiFT Matchmaking functionality.

You can change your display name on your personal account page on the SHiFT website or in the Borderlands 3 Social menu option.

Pitchford when he announced the cross-play update didn't explain why the PlayStation version will not be getting cross-play support. However, the recent Epic v Apple trial did reveal that Epic Games had a special agreement with Sony with Fortnite in order to enable crossplay with the PlayStation version of the game. Epic Games had to agree to pay extra fees.

"In certain circumstances Epic will have to pay additional revenue to Sony," said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney at the time. "If somebody were primarily playing on PlayStation, but paying on iPhone then this might trigger compensation."

