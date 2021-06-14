Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts - Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 12, 2021.

Sales for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are similar to other released this year like New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter: Rise. The game did sell three times more than the last PlayStation 5 exclusive, Returnal. The game is also the second biggest PlayStation 5 launch, behind Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but ahead of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart had the second biggest launch ever for a Ratchet & Clank game. The 2016 Ratchet & Clank game for the PlayStation 4 had a bigger launch with sales 29 percent higher in its first week. However, PS4 sales at the time were four higher than current PS5 sales. It is also priced at £70, while the PS4 game was priced at £30.

Chivalry 2 was the one other new game in the top 10 as it debuted in ninth place. The PS5 accounted for 41 percent of the sales, the Xbox Series version for 32 percent, followed by the PS4 version with the remaining sales.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also debuted this week but missed the top 10 and had to settle for 12th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - NEW FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (NS) Resident Evil Village Chivalry - NEW Miitopia

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

