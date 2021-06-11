Mortal Shell The Virtuous Cycle DLC Announced, Teaser Trailer - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Cold Symmetry have announced The Virtuous Cycle DLC for Mortal Shell. A release date for the DLC was not announced, however, it is "coming soon."

View the official teaser trailer for the DLC below:

Mortal Shell is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It will launch for PC via Steam this summer.

