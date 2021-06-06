Fire Tonight Launches August 12 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games announced the narrative puzzle game, Fire Tonight, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 12.

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Maya and Devin are separated in a city on fire. In the year 1990, before cell phones or Internet. They’re on their own, wondering about the choices that brought them here, how they met, and what the future might hold.

Inspired by Information Society’s song of the same name, Fire Tonight is a lighthearted but thoughtful walk through the story of a relationship. A story about believing in each other when the whole world tries to keep them apart.

Maya sets out to find her way across the city by car, train, roller skate and rooftop all while avoiding police barricades, traffic jams and the spreading fire.

Confined to his small apartment, Devin anxiously awaits Maya’s arrival. He reminisces about their time together as he looks at all the mementos scattered around his place.

Will Maya and Devin be able to find each other before the city is engulfed in flames?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

